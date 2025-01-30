Coronation dumps Exxaro, cuts exposure to Sasol
Money manager cut resource position in favour of industrials and financials in final quarter of 2024
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Asset manager Coronation has disinvested from Exxaro, worried that the company, which is facing a leadership turmoil, might misallocate capital as it chases deals to diversify the business from coal.
Coronation analysts said the money manager had cut the resource position in favour of industrials and, to a lesser extent, financials, in the final quarter of 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.