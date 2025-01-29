RMB winds down debt sponsor business
Several clients, including Discovery and African Bank, have already secured new debt sponsors
29 January 2025 - 16:31
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), which represents the corporate and investment banking (CIB) activities of SA’s most valuable banking group, FirstRand, is winding down its regulatory debt sponsor business.
Several clients, including Discovery, African Bank and Pepkor, have already secured new debt sponsors...
