Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Naked Insurance’s growth strategy and technology investment in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alex Thomson, co-founder at Naked Insurance.
Earlier in January, the SA-based insurance technology (insurtech) platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer cover for cars, homes and other valuables, said it raised $38m (about R706m) in a Series B extension funding round.
Thomson outlines how the new funds will aid in the company’s current growth strategy.
Co-founded by actuaries Thomson, Sumarie Greybe and Ernest North, Naked uses AI and automation that enables customers do all of their insurance business online — including claims management — a far cry from traditional phone and form-based business.
Join the discussion:
The firm’s automated operations means fewer staff and the lowercosts that are passed on to customers.
Thomson explains how his firm has used this position to stand out in the market and get ahead.
As a long time player in AI, Thomson also outlines how the landscape has changed with the growth in large language models like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and now China’s DeepSeek.
Through the discussion, the tech founder highlights Naked’s business model; differentiation in the market; plans for the company’s recently raised funds; evolution of AI; and geographic strategy.
Regarding possible geographic expansion, he says the company is focused on first conquering the SA market before venturing outwards.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Naked’s strategy after R700m capital raise
In January, Naked Insurance raised $38m (about R706m) in a Series B extension funding round
Naked Insurance’s growth strategy and technology investment in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alex Thomson, co-founder at Naked Insurance.
Earlier in January, the SA-based insurance technology (insurtech) platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer cover for cars, homes and other valuables, said it raised $38m (about R706m) in a Series B extension funding round.
Thomson outlines how the new funds will aid in the company’s current growth strategy.
Co-founded by actuaries Thomson, Sumarie Greybe and Ernest North, Naked uses AI and automation that enables customers do all of their insurance business online — including claims management — a far cry from traditional phone and form-based business.
Join the discussion:
The firm’s automated operations means fewer staff and the lower costs that are passed on to customers.
Thomson explains how his firm has used this position to stand out in the market and get ahead.
As a long time player in AI, Thomson also outlines how the landscape has changed with the growth in large language models like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and now China’s DeepSeek.
Through the discussion, the tech founder highlights Naked’s business model; differentiation in the market; plans for the company’s recently raised funds; evolution of AI; and geographic strategy.
Regarding possible geographic expansion, he says the company is focused on first conquering the SA market before venturing outwards.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
Naked Insurance raises R700m in new funding
Capital to SA start-ups hits R3bn
Peach Payments finalises R579m funding deal
Q&A: More automation on the cards at Naked Insurance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST | Intricacies of exporting SA wines to international markets
PODCAST | Braintree’s push to grow Microsoft business in SA
PODCAST | Ericsson’s strategy for Africa telecoms sector
PODCAST | Roping in corporate SA to help beat blood cancer
PODCAST | Delving into Life Healthcare’s R14bn sale of Life Molecular Imaging
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.