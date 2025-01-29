Citigroup bets on a turnaround at Absa
Multinational investment bank has an R8.2bn stake in the ‘undervalued ’ SA group
29 January 2025 - 05:00
American multinational investment bank Citigroup has bet on Absa’s turnaround and strategy reset, increasing its stake in the lender to just above 5%.
The market is warming up to Absa’s interim management after the exit of Arrie Rautenbach, who opted for early retirement after “discussions with the board” as allegations swirled that he had lost control of his executive committee. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.