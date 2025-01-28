Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Intricacies of exporting SA wines to international markets

28 January 2025 - 11:19
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Luthando Vuba, executive head of international trade at Standard Bank and Lesego Holzapfel, the founder of Moedi Wines. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The realities of exporting SA goods to international markets is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lesego Holzapfel, founder of Moedi Wines, and Luthando Vuba, executive head of international trade at Standard Bank.

Moedi is an SA-based winemaker, selling its wines to international markets, particularly the US, UK and Europe.  Holzapfel says she noticed a gap for SA wines in those markets while travelling and living abroad.

Join the discussion: 

The winemaker has been working with Standard Bank to get its products into these markets, with the bank helping to navigate the complex financial and regulatory hurdles to make this happen. 

Vuba explains that the reality of getting SA products into international markets tends to be a tough job, especially for small-business owners who have to wade through copious red tape.

Having specialist people and teams, such as those offered by the bank, can reduce the burden on the operator. 

Holzapfel advises on how small-business owners can leverage bankers and other professional relationships to move their businesses to the next level. 

Through the discussion, the team outlines Moedi’s business model, Standard Bank’s role in helping an export business, finding the right advisers for a small business and plans to grow SA’s export market. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

