Coronation not ruling out Eskom bailout over municipal debt
28 January 2025 - 05:00
SA’s fiscal policy remains the Achilles’ heel of the economy, with runaway municipal debt presenting a risk of further bailouts for Eskom, asset manager Coronation says.
Nishan Maharaj, head of fixed interest at Coronation, suggested in a note that the National Treasury would also find it difficult to follow through with its commitment in the medium-term budget policy statement not to bail out cash-strapped Transnet. He joins an emerging consensus in the investor community that the freight and logistics group needs shareholder support...
