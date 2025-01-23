Trustco shares suspended over late financials
23 January 2025 - 18:03
The JSE has suspended trade in the shares of financial services group Trustco, opening another chapter in its numerous run-ins with the company over the years.
The exchange on Thursday advised investors that Truscto’s shares would not be traded on the bourse after the company failed to publish its results for the year ended August 2024 within the three-month period outlined in the listing requirements...
