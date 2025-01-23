HSBC logo is seen in this illustration taken December 22 2023. File Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
London — HSBC has decided to shutter its international payments app Zing, potentially triggering about 400 job losses, a source familiar with the matter said.
CEO Georges Elhedery has stepped up cost-cutting efforts at Europe’s largest bank.
The staff at risk of redundancy will be informed from Thursday, according to the source, who said the approximate 400 figure included a substantial number of non-HSBC external customer support staff.
A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment.
HSBC launched Zing — a mobile platform focused on cross-border payments — just a year ago, initially targeting UK-based customers using fintech rivals like Revolut and Wise, which have sought to undercut big banks with lower transaction fees.
The app was designed to complement HSBC’s Global Money product available to its international Wealth and Personal Banking customers, and to target non-HSBC customers who could help broaden the bank’s traditional customer base.
But management interest in building out Zing to mount a serious challenge to competitors has waned since Elhedery took charge in September, the source said.
Elhedery, who spent a year as chief financial officer at the Asia-focused bank before succeeding Noel Quinn as CEO, is part-way through a sweeping overhaul aimed at streamlining costs, tightening focus and improving accountability of performance.
Further investment in Zing was judged an inefficient use of capital, the source said.
A slew of senior managers has already left HSBC in recent weeks as Elhedery seeks to create a simpler and more dynamic organisation.
Additional lower-ranking job cuts are also expected in the first quarter, with bank management keen to offset headwinds to earnings from lower interest rates, China’s economic chills and geopolitical tensions.
Financial News earlier reported the bank’s decision to close Zing.
HSBC to stop payments app Zing
The closure puts about 400 jobs at risk
London — HSBC has decided to shutter its international payments app Zing, potentially triggering about 400 job losses, a source familiar with the matter said.
CEO Georges Elhedery has stepped up cost-cutting efforts at Europe’s largest bank.
The staff at risk of redundancy will be informed from Thursday, according to the source, who said the approximate 400 figure included a substantial number of non-HSBC external customer support staff.
A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment.
HSBC launched Zing — a mobile platform focused on cross-border payments — just a year ago, initially targeting UK-based customers using fintech rivals like Revolut and Wise, which have sought to undercut big banks with lower transaction fees.
The app was designed to complement HSBC’s Global Money product available to its international Wealth and Personal Banking customers, and to target non-HSBC customers who could help broaden the bank’s traditional customer base.
But management interest in building out Zing to mount a serious challenge to competitors has waned since Elhedery took charge in September, the source said.
Elhedery, who spent a year as chief financial officer at the Asia-focused bank before succeeding Noel Quinn as CEO, is part-way through a sweeping overhaul aimed at streamlining costs, tightening focus and improving accountability of performance.
Further investment in Zing was judged an inefficient use of capital, the source said.
A slew of senior managers has already left HSBC in recent weeks as Elhedery seeks to create a simpler and more dynamic organisation.
Additional lower-ranking job cuts are also expected in the first quarter, with bank management keen to offset headwinds to earnings from lower interest rates, China’s economic chills and geopolitical tensions.
Financial News earlier reported the bank’s decision to close Zing.
Reuters
Sirius issues €350m corporate bond
Investors warm to Absa interim CEO Charles Russon
Standard Chartered mulls sale of wealth, retail operations in Africa
Sustainability chief’s removal puts HSBC’s climate credentials into question
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.