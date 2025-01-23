Amazon, Naspers and SA banks top Ninety One’s investments
Financial services stocks high up in the asset manager’s portfolio
23 January 2025 - 05:00
Naspers, SA’s biggest banks and insurance firms dominate the domestic portfolio of the country’s largest asset manager, Ninety One, data from the money manager shows.
Naspers, one of the largest technology investors, constitutes about 10.3% of Ninety One’s SA holdings, with FirstRand, Capitec, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Sanlam, Discovery, Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti and Mr Price wrapping up the top 10 domestic holdings...
