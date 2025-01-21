S&P expects SA’s rail, ports and water spend to be a boon for banks
Ratings agency says credit demand could rise, with progress in energy issues supporting prospects
21 January 2025 - 05:00
Ratings agency S&P expects private sector credit to flourish in 2025 with the mooted multibillion-rand outlay in rail, water, ports and energy expected to increase lending opportunities for the country’s top banks.
The ratings agency in a report looking at the prospects of SA’s lenders said demand for credit could firm up this year, with progress in addressing the energy constraints in the country and a pickup in private investment expected to support economic growth...
