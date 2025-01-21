Naked Insurance raises R700m in new funding
The digital insurer has raised $38m from investors including insurance giant Hollard
21 January 2025 - 10:40
Naked Insurance received more than R700m in its latest funding round backed by a group of international investors, putting the digital start-up in a position to expand its business and technology platform.
The SA-based insurance technology (insurtech) platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer cover for cars, homes and other valuables, said it raised $38m (about R706m) in a Series B extension funding round...
