Goldman Sachs reshuffles managers after reporting profit

Investment bank prepares for a flurry of deal making amid prospects of business-friendly policies under Trump

21 January 2025 - 21:06
by Niket Nishant
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, in New York, the US, December 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Bengaluru — Goldman Sachs is tapping several executives to lead its prized Wall Street businesses, it said on Tuesday, as part of a management reshuffle less than a week after reporting its biggest quarterly profit in more than three years.

The move comes at a time when the investment bank is preparing for a flurry of deal making in 2025 on the back of a resilient economy and prospects of business-friendly policies under the Trump administration.

“This group of leaders represents the very best of our culture of excellence, client service and teamwork,” said Goldman CEO David Solomon, who last week was given an $80m stock bonus to stay at the helm for another five years.

The bank named Matt McClure, Anthony Gutman and Kim Posnett its global co-heads of investment banking. Jason Brauth, Kunal Shah and Anshul Sehgal will become global co-heads of fixed income, currency and commodities, while Dmitri Potishko, Cyril Goddeeris and Erdit Hoxha will become global co-heads of equities.

All the new appointees will join the bank’s management committee. Goldman has sharpened its focus on its Wall Street businesses over the past few years after an ill-fated foray into consumer banking led to billions in losses.

Analysts expect 2025 to be another strong year for the company and its Wall Street peers. Solomon has previously said deal making in equities and M&A could exceed 10-year averages this year.

Here is an overview of the new executives taking the helm supplied by Goldman Sachs:

Within the firm’s Global Banking & Markets division, Matt McClure, Anthony Gutman and Kim Posnett will become global co-heads of investment banking. Jason Brauth, Kunal Shah, and Anshul Sehgal will become global co-heads of fixed income, currency and commodities. Dmitri Potishko, Cyril Goddeeris, and Erdit Hoxha will become global co-heads of equities. Kevin Kelly and Sam Morgan will become global co-heads of client coverage for global banking & markets — public. All will join the management committee.

Additionally, Anthony Gutman and Kunal Shah will become co-CEOs of Goldman Sachs International. Richard Gnodde will become vice-chair of Goldman Sachs. Francois-Xavier de Mallmann will become chair of Goldman Sachs EMEA, in addition to his current role as chair of Investment Banking. All will serve on the firm’s management committee.

Will Bousquette, the COO of asset & wealth management; Kathleen Connolly, global director of internal audit; and Marie Louise Kirk, chief admin officer for Asia Pacific will maintain their respective roles and join the Management Committee.

The firm continues to harness the power of One Goldman Sachs, seeking to deliver the best of its world-class, interconnected franchises to its clients. John Storey and Tony Pasquariello will build on their relationships with some of the firm’s most important clients and assume additional responsibilities as co-heads of One Goldman Sachs with Meena Flynn.

Jack Sebastian will become vice-chair of Goldman Sachs, in addition to his existing roles. Suhail Sikhtian and Marshall Smith will expand their roles to become chairs of investment banking, in addition to their existing responsibilities.

Reuters

