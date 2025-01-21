Generali, BPCE in move to create Europe’s biggest asset manager

The Generali Tower is seen at Milan's CityLife district in Italy. File photo: STEFANO RELLANDINI/REUTERS
Milan/Paris — Italy’s Generali and France’s BPCE said on Tuesday they had taken the first step towards creating Europe’s largest asset manager by revenue as the industry bets on size to protect profit margins.
The boards of Italy’s top insurer and France’s second-largest bank on Monday approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture managing €1.9-trillion in assets, aiming to close the deal by early 2026.
Europe’s asset management sector is in flux, with players weighing tie-ups or disengagement as low-margin passive products threaten profits, mighty US rivals gain market share and technology requires hefty investments.
Dealmakers have said they expect activity in financial services to pick up in 2025, after BNP Paribas last year agreed to buy insurer AXA’s asset management business.
Also European leader Amundi discussed a tie-up with Allianz Global Investors, but talks collapsed.
“The asset management industry is undergoing rapid changes with scale and size being more critical than in the past,” BPCE CEO Nicolas Namias told a joint press briefing as he presented the “very ambitious” project with Generali CEO Philippe Donnet.
Deals in asset management are at high risk of failure, given the importance of client relations and corporate culture.
But a person directly involved in the Generali-BPCE deal said that growing was “imperative” and the parties were determined to make it work, adding a seven-year lock-up and shareholding agreement underscored their commitment.
Retaining ownership of their respective assets, Generali and BPCE-owned Natixis Investment Managers will hand over their management to a new Dutch entity, of which they each own 50%, for 15 years during which they are bound to guarantee the new venture a certain level of assets and fees.
Day-by-day operations will remain in France, Italy and the US, where Generali last year bought Conning Holdings, an asset manager serving insurers and pension funds.
Ranking second in Europe after Amundi in terms of assets under management (AUMs), the joint venture will lead the industry with €4.1-billion in revenues.
“If we are successful during 15 years, I think we will continue being successful for another 50,” Namias said.
The new entity, whose value the two companies estimated at about €9.5-billion, will have a “balanced governance and control rights”, with Namias as chair and Donnet as vice-chair.
Chief executive will be Woody Bradford, the Conning CEO who now heads Generali’s asset management operations. Natixis IM CEO Philippe Setbon will be deputy CEO.
Natixis IM is contributing about €1.3-trillion in AUMs to the venture and Generali just over €630-billion, Donnet said.
Benefits from the combination are projected to reach about €200-million over five years. During the same period Generali has committed to providing €15-billion in “seed money” to kick-start new investment initiatives.
The deal faces regulatory hurdles, especially in Italy, where the government is keen for domestic savings to keep supporting the refinancing of its large public debt.
Rome must clear the deal under “golden power” legislation that gives it clout over firms deemed as strategic for the country.
On Monday, the three board representatives of leading Generali shareholder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who is close to Italy’s conservative government, voted against the deal as Generali’s 13-member board approved the MOU, three people close to the matter said.
Rothschild and Fenchurch advised BPCE. Ardea Partners, Citi, Mediobanca and Zaoui & Co advised Generali.
Generali, BPCE in move to create Europe’s biggest asset manager
With scale and size being more critical than in the past, the asset management industry is undergoing rapid changes
Milan/Paris — Italy’s Generali and France’s BPCE said on Tuesday they had taken the first step towards creating Europe’s largest asset manager by revenue as the industry bets on size to protect profit margins.
The boards of Italy’s top insurer and France’s second-largest bank on Monday approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture managing €1.9-trillion in assets, aiming to close the deal by early 2026.
Europe’s asset management sector is in flux, with players weighing tie-ups or disengagement as low-margin passive products threaten profits, mighty US rivals gain market share and technology requires hefty investments.
Dealmakers have said they expect activity in financial services to pick up in 2025, after BNP Paribas last year agreed to buy insurer AXA’s asset management business.
Also European leader Amundi discussed a tie-up with Allianz Global Investors, but talks collapsed.
“The asset management industry is undergoing rapid changes with scale and size being more critical than in the past,” BPCE CEO Nicolas Namias told a joint press briefing as he presented the “very ambitious” project with Generali CEO Philippe Donnet.
Deals in asset management are at high risk of failure, given the importance of client relations and corporate culture.
But a person directly involved in the Generali-BPCE deal said that growing was “imperative” and the parties were determined to make it work, adding a seven-year lock-up and shareholding agreement underscored their commitment.
Retaining ownership of their respective assets, Generali and BPCE-owned Natixis Investment Managers will hand over their management to a new Dutch entity, of which they each own 50%, for 15 years during which they are bound to guarantee the new venture a certain level of assets and fees.
Day-by-day operations will remain in France, Italy and the US, where Generali last year bought Conning Holdings, an asset manager serving insurers and pension funds.
Ranking second in Europe after Amundi in terms of assets under management (AUMs), the joint venture will lead the industry with €4.1-billion in revenues.
“If we are successful during 15 years, I think we will continue being successful for another 50,” Namias said.
The new entity, whose value the two companies estimated at about €9.5-billion, will have a “balanced governance and control rights”, with Namias as chair and Donnet as vice-chair.
Chief executive will be Woody Bradford, the Conning CEO who now heads Generali’s asset management operations. Natixis IM CEO Philippe Setbon will be deputy CEO.
Natixis IM is contributing about €1.3-trillion in AUMs to the venture and Generali just over €630-billion, Donnet said.
Benefits from the combination are projected to reach about €200-million over five years. During the same period Generali has committed to providing €15-billion in “seed money” to kick-start new investment initiatives.
The deal faces regulatory hurdles, especially in Italy, where the government is keen for domestic savings to keep supporting the refinancing of its large public debt.
Rome must clear the deal under “golden power” legislation that gives it clout over firms deemed as strategic for the country.
On Monday, the three board representatives of leading Generali shareholder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who is close to Italy’s conservative government, voted against the deal as Generali’s 13-member board approved the MOU, three people close to the matter said.
Rothschild and Fenchurch advised BPCE. Ardea Partners, Citi, Mediobanca and Zaoui & Co advised Generali.
Reuters
Top Canadian banks join exodus from climate coalition
BlackRock agrees to new ESG disclosure requirements
Morgan Stanley more than doubles fourth-quarter profit
‘We shook empires’: Hindenburg Research founder shuts short-seller firm
China’s second-largest fund manager aims to enter US and Brazil, CEO says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BlackRock agrees to new ESG disclosure requirements
Top Canadian banks join exodus from climate coalition
Morgan Stanley more than doubles fourth-quarter profit
China’s second-largest fund manager aims to enter US and Brazil, CEO says
CAB Payments’ automation focus to hit 20% of jobs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.