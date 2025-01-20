Access Bank and Sava digital banking platform gets regulatory nod
Small business-focused fintech platform boosted by artificial intelligence and accounting integrations
20 January 2025 - 19:23
The Reserve Bank has given the thumbs-up to the tie-up between Access Bank and a Cape Town-based fintech start-up, Sava, adding another digital player in the small business banking industry.
“We are thrilled to have received the necessary regulatory approvals, enabling Sava to transform the SME banking landscape in South Africa,” said Kolawole Olajide, CEO at Sava...
