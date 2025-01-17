Major banks to explain lending practices and transformation
17 January 2025 - 12:52
SA’s leading banks — Standard Bank, FNB, Capitec, Absa, Nedbank and Investec — will take parliament into their confidence next month on their lending practices and how they contribute to transformation in the country.
Chair of the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition, Mzwandile Masina, said one of the issues the lenders would have to address was allegations that it was easier in SA to secure credit for consumption purposes than for production, and that lending practices were disempowering to previously disadvantaged South Africans...
