Ithala pushes back against ‘flawed’ liquidation bid
The Prudential Authority wants Ithala placed under provisional liquidation, to safeguard the interests of about 257,000 depositors
17 January 2025 - 15:42
Embattled KwaZulu-Natal-owned development agency Ithala has called for the government’s intervention, saying it faces closure, blaming its woes on an “arrogant and callous” repayment administrator (RA), appointed by the Prudential Authority (PA) to look after the affairs of the company.
On Thursday, the PA moved to have the company placed under provisional liquidation, saying that it was to safeguard the interests of about 257,000 depositors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.