Prudential Authority seeks Ithala’s liquidation
Regulator and Treasury assure depositors their funds are safe, though accounts will be closed
16 January 2025 - 21:10
The Prudential Authority’s patience with embattled KwaZulu-Natal-owned development agency Ithala has finally run out, with the regulator seeking the company’s liquidation in a move to protect more than 250,000 depositors.
The Reserve Bank, which houses the regulator, said it was seeking the liquidation of Ithala, effectively ending its long-held ambition of being a fully fledged bank...
