Ninety One stays put as BlackRock ditches climate alliance group
Exit by US asset management behemoth casts doubt on NZAM’s future and the push to cut emissions
SA’s largest asset manager Ninety One is sticking with the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative — a global climate alliance meant to support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 — despite a recent major defection by the world’s largest money manager, BlackRock.
The US asset management behemoth BlackRock this week ditched the initiative, casting doubt on its future, (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2025-01-09-blackrock-to-leave-major-climate-group-in-latest-wall-street-exodus/) and the influential industry’s commitment to push investee companies to cut emissions...
