Mining firms an attractive investment this year, says NinetyOne
The key benefit of resources equities is that they provide an effective hedge against inflation
15 January 2025 - 05:00
Amid persistent inflation, uncertainty surrounding tariff hikes and geopolitical tension, the new year brings a compelling investment case for resources stocks, according to SA’s largest asset manager, Ninety One.
For long-term investors, the key benefit of resources equities — whether in the form of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mining company shares — is that they provide an effective hedge against inflation. ..
