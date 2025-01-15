Companies / Financial Services

JPMorgan hits record profit as rebound boosts investment bankers

The bank was buoyed by a strong economy and interest rate cuts that boosted stock sales and bond offerings

15 January 2025 - 15:08
by Niket Nishant and Nupur Anand
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MIKE SEGAR
Picture: MIKE SEGAR

Bengaluru/New York — JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday posted record annual profit as its dealmakers and traders reaped a windfall from rebounding markets in the fourth quarter, sending shares of the biggest US bank up nearly 3% in premarket trading.

The bank was buoyed by a strong economy and interest rate cuts that boosted stock sales and bond offerings. The bullish environment also prompted more mergers and acquisitions after years of tepid activity.

“The US economy has been resilient,” CEO Jamie Dimon said, citing low unemployment and healthy consumer spending.

“Businesses are more optimistic about the economy, and they are encouraged by expectations for a more progrowth agenda and improved collaboration between government and business,” Dimon said. Still, he cited risks: government spending, inflation, and geopolitical conditions.

The bank’s Wall Street operations were lifted by a 49% jump in investment banking fees and 21% higher trading revenue in the fourth quarter, surpassing executives’ forecast in December.

Stronger trading in credit, currencies and emerging markets helped the fixed-income unit, while resurgent activity in derivatives trading and cash market helped its equities business.

The bank also forecast net interest income, or the difference between what it earns on loans and pays out on deposits, of $94bn for 2025.

That was higher than analysts’ forecast of nearly $91bn, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

Profit for 2024 rose to $58.5bn from $49.6bn a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter earnings were $14bn, or $4.81 per share, for the three months ended December 31, the largest US bank said on Wednesday. That compares with $9.3bn, or $3.04 per share, a year earlier.

Reuters

Wells Fargo profit rises on investment banking

The division’s fees jumped 59% to $725m in the quarter compared with a year earlier
Companies
1 hour ago

JPMorgan’s Piepszak exits race to replace CEO Dimon

Announcement cast more uncertainty over who will eventually replace boss, analysts say
Companies
18 hours ago

LA money managers grapple with wildfire impact on operations, staff

Firms in the devastated area together manage more than $4-trillion in assets
Companies
1 day ago

BlackRock to leave major climate group in latest Wall Street exodus

Top asset manager cites legal troubles for leaving
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Acting Murray & Roberts chair resigns after six ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Libyan sovereign wealth fund fights for control ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Rupert dynasty ends 80-year history with tobacco
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ninety One stays put as BlackRock ditches climate ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mining firms an attractive investment this year, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Wells Fargo profit rises on investment banking

Companies / Financial Services

JPMorgan’s Piepszak exits race to replace CEO Dimon

Companies / Financial Services

LA money managers grapple with wildfire impact on operations, staff

Companies / Financial Services

BlackRock to leave major climate group in latest Wall Street exodus

Companies / Financial Services

Ifis bids for illimity as Italian banking consolidation intensifies

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.