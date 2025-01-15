Bengaluru/New York — JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday posted record annual profit as its dealmakers and traders reaped a windfall from rebounding markets in the fourth quarter, sending shares of the biggest US bank up nearly 3% in premarket trading.
The bank was buoyed by a strong economy and interest rate cuts that boosted stock sales and bond offerings. The bullish environment also prompted more mergers and acquisitions after years of tepid activity.
“The US economy has been resilient,” CEO Jamie Dimon said, citing low unemployment and healthy consumer spending.
“Businesses are more optimistic about the economy, and they are encouraged by expectations for a more progrowth agenda and improved collaboration between government and business,” Dimon said. Still, he cited risks: government spending, inflation, and geopolitical conditions.
The bank’s Wall Street operations were lifted by a 49% jump in investment banking fees and 21% higher trading revenue in the fourth quarter, surpassing executives’ forecast in December.
Stronger trading in credit, currencies and emerging markets helped the fixed-income unit, while resurgent activity in derivatives trading and cash market helped its equities business.
The bank also forecast net interest income, or the difference between what it earns on loans and pays out on deposits, of $94bn for 2025.
That was higher than analysts’ forecast of nearly $91bn, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.
Profit for 2024 rose to $58.5bn from $49.6bn a year earlier.
Fourth-quarter earnings were $14bn, or $4.81 per share, for the three months ended December 31, the largest US bank said on Wednesday. That compares with $9.3bn, or $3.04 per share, a year earlier.
JPMorgan hits record profit as rebound boosts investment bankers
The bank was buoyed by a strong economy and interest rate cuts that boosted stock sales and bond offerings
Bengaluru/New York — JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday posted record annual profit as its dealmakers and traders reaped a windfall from rebounding markets in the fourth quarter, sending shares of the biggest US bank up nearly 3% in premarket trading.
The bank was buoyed by a strong economy and interest rate cuts that boosted stock sales and bond offerings. The bullish environment also prompted more mergers and acquisitions after years of tepid activity.
“The US economy has been resilient,” CEO Jamie Dimon said, citing low unemployment and healthy consumer spending.
“Businesses are more optimistic about the economy, and they are encouraged by expectations for a more progrowth agenda and improved collaboration between government and business,” Dimon said. Still, he cited risks: government spending, inflation, and geopolitical conditions.
The bank’s Wall Street operations were lifted by a 49% jump in investment banking fees and 21% higher trading revenue in the fourth quarter, surpassing executives’ forecast in December.
Stronger trading in credit, currencies and emerging markets helped the fixed-income unit, while resurgent activity in derivatives trading and cash market helped its equities business.
The bank also forecast net interest income, or the difference between what it earns on loans and pays out on deposits, of $94bn for 2025.
That was higher than analysts’ forecast of nearly $91bn, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.
Profit for 2024 rose to $58.5bn from $49.6bn a year earlier.
Fourth-quarter earnings were $14bn, or $4.81 per share, for the three months ended December 31, the largest US bank said on Wednesday. That compares with $9.3bn, or $3.04 per share, a year earlier.
Reuters
Wells Fargo profit rises on investment banking
JPMorgan’s Piepszak exits race to replace CEO Dimon
LA money managers grapple with wildfire impact on operations, staff
BlackRock to leave major climate group in latest Wall Street exodus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Wells Fargo profit rises on investment banking
JPMorgan’s Piepszak exits race to replace CEO Dimon
LA money managers grapple with wildfire impact on operations, staff
BlackRock to leave major climate group in latest Wall Street exodus
Ifis bids for illimity as Italian banking consolidation intensifies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.