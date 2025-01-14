PIC ramps up outlay in platinum sector to a 20% chunk
Move again backs long-term prospects of PGMs after PIC last year increased its stake in Sibanye-Stillwater to 15%
14 January 2025 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has increased its stake in Northam Platinum to a commanding 20%, as the asset manager continues to back the long-term prospects of platinum group metals (PGMs).
PIC’s move follows a similar one last year when it increased its stake in Sibanye-Stillwater to 15%. Northam, worth R44.3bn on the JSE, has been attracting investors in the past six months...
