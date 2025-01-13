Standard Bank says R700bn windfall can revive rail and water infrastructure
Multibillion-rand public-private investment could deliver a rare win for President Cyril Ramaphosa
13 January 2025 - 05:00
Standard Bank expects R700bn in public-private investment over the next three years in SA, with rail and water infrastructure set for a huge windfall, in what could be a rare win for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s grand plan to revive the economy via private-sector-led recovery.
This was disclosed by Standard Bank corporate and investment banking (CIB) CEO Luvuyo Masinda at the UBS Conference at the end of last year, with investment in rail and infrastructure estimated at R150bn...
