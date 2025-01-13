Sale of Bidvest Bank to Access Bank attracts Moody’s rating review
Ratings agency mulls downgrade over concerns of Nigerian bank’s funding
13 January 2025 - 05:00
Ratings agency Moody’s has placed the ratings of Bidvest Bank on review for downgrade, flagging the capacity of its suitor, Nigerian lender Access Bank to fund the bank, in comparison with that of its owner, the Bidvest Group.
Bidvest, valued at R88bn on the JSE, in December announced Access Bank as the preferred buyer of its banking unit, Bidvest Bank, in a deal worth R2.8bn subject to the usual regulatory approvals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.