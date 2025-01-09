Sekunjalo’s frustration persists as Nedbank keeps accounts closed
Competition Tribunal dismisses interim relief application for reinstatement of bank accounts
09 January 2025 - 17:45
Iqbal Survé’s investment outfit Sekunjalo Investment Holdings has failed in its latest bid to compel Nedbank to reopen its accounts, in a drawn-out dispute that has played itself out for several years.
The Competition Tribunal on Thursday said it had dismissed an interim relief application by Sekunjalo and 27 entities in the stable, which sought an order forcing Nedbank to reinstate their bank accounts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.