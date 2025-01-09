JSE’s retention project gets off to slow start
Just 19 of 115 eligible firms have moved to the exchange’s general segment since October
09 January 2025 - 05:00
Only 17% of the companies that qualify to be listed on the general segment of the JSE’s main board have done so, with the current market cap of the segment — designed to ease the stringent listing requirement for smaller firms — at just under R20bn.
The JSE on Wednesday told Business Day the market cap of the segment, based on the 19 companies listed on the segment, was R18.6bn...
