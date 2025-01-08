Coronation chair has ‘grave concerns’ about infrastructure decay
Water crisis, municipal dysfunction ‘undermine Eskom’s work in halting load-shedding’
08 January 2025 - 05:00
The chair of asset management firm Coronation, Alexandra Watson, has warned that SA’s water security crisis and failing municipalities are eroding the good work done by Eskom in ridding the country of load-shedding.
Businesses and think-tanks are increasingly voicing their concerns about water shortages countrywide — largely the result of ageing and neglected infrastructure, particularly in the economic heartland of Gauteng — and a lack of service delivery as a result of widespread municipal dysfunction...
