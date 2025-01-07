BlackRock and PIC named as Eskom’s top funders
BlackRock holds the majority of the utility’s foreign bonds, while the PIC is most exposed to its debt
07 January 2025 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has revealed that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, holds the majority of Eskom’s foreign bonds, while Africa’s biggest fund manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has the largest domestic exposure to the state-owned utility’s debt.
Godongwana’s disclosure in response to a parliamentary question from EFF MP Carl Niehaus offered a detailed breakdown of Eskom’s creditors...
