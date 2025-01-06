Companies / Financial Services

Chinese exchanges ask big fund managers to restrict stock selling

China hurries to shore up sliding yuan and stock markets over worries about Trump-imposed tariffs

06 January 2025 - 15:22
by Agency Staff
People walk in front of a screen displaying stock prices outside the Exchange Square in Hong Kong, China. Picture: REUTERS/LAM YIK
Hong Kong — China’s main stock exchanges asked some large mutual funds to restrict stock selling at the start of the year, three sources familiar with the matter said, as authorities sought to calm markets heading into a tricky period for the world’s second-largest economy.

At least four large mutual funds received calls from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges on December 31 and January 2 and 3, asking them to buy more stocks than they sold each day.

The guidance came as Chinese stocks kicked off 2025 with deep losses on worries that president-elect Donald Trump would impose hefty tariffs on Chinese goods, heaping more pressure on an already sluggish economy.

Those funds could sell stocks, but if total selling values exceeded purchases, they would need to add more positions soon to fill the gap, as per guidance from the exchanges, one source said.

“Such guidance has a tendency to become regular,” the source added, noting similar requests made around the start of last year.

The sources were not directly contacted by the exchanges but are aware of the discussions. They declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index slumped 2.9% on the first trading day of 2025 — its worst New Year start since 2016. The benchmark lost more than 5% last week.

With two weeks before Trump begins a second US presidency, his threats of big tariffs on Chinese goods have rattled the yuan and driven mainland bond yields and stock prices down.

The guidance to investors from the exchanges is among many moves authorities have taken to stabilise sentiment.

Among measures to support capital markets over the past few months, authorities have rolled out swap and relending schemes totalling 800-billion yuan for stock purchases.

Over the weekend, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said they had recently met with foreign institutions to further boost investor confidence. The annual Central Economic Work Conference in December highlighted stabilising stock and property markets as the main priority in 2025.

Chinese stocks marked their first annual gain since 2020 last year, closing up 14.7%, though most of the gains were driven by a brief sharp rally after the announcement of a stimulus package in September.

The securities exchanges made similar appeals to funds early last year when Chinese stocks slumped to five-year lows.

UBS probes secret Nazi-linked accounts at Credit Suisse

Wall Street Journal reports ombudsman uncovered cache of client files marked ‘American blacklist’
22 hours ago

Barclays hints at rising investor interest in SA

Lower electricity risks and formation of the GNU seen as attractive factors
2 weeks ago

UniCredit ready to sit down with Credit Agricole over Banco BPM

Italian multinational banking group warns BPM shareholders of options that would “destroy value”
4 weeks ago

Bankers prepare for globalisation ‘reset’ in second Trump presidency

Threatened tariffs could disrupt supply chains but also open up opportunities for banks across Asia and the Middle East
1 month ago

UniCredit CEO tells investors it has until March to improve Banco BPM bid

Italian bank targets smaller domestic rival as Commerzbank deal stalls
1 month ago
