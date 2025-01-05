Companies / Financial Services

UBS probes secret Nazi-linked accounts at Credit Suisse

Wall Street Journal reports ombudsman uncovered cache of client files marked ‘American blacklist’

05 January 2025 - 17:23
by Gnaneshwar Rajan and Surbhi Misra
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
UBS and Credit Suisse logos. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
UBS and Credit Suisse logos. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bengaluru — Swiss bank UBS says it is working with an independent ombudsman to shed light on Nazi-linked accounts after the Wall Street Journal reported that some accounts at collapsed bank Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in 2023, had not been disclosed in earlier investigations.

The newspaper cited a December 2024 letter from the ombudsman to the US Senate that said his probe had uncovered a cache of client files marked “American blacklist”, a designation for those trading with Nazi-affiliated entities, and revealed signs of a cover-up during past reviews.

UBS said on Saturday it was working with ombudsman Neil Barofsky, a former US prosecutor previously engaged by Credit Suisse to look into the issue, to lead a review aimed at addressing the legacy of Nazi-linked accounts held at predecessor banks of Credit Suisse.

“UBS is committed to contributing to a fulsome accounting of Nazi-linked legacy accounts,” the bank said in a statement. “Since acquiring Credit Suisse ... we have made it a priority to ensure that the review is thorough and comprehensive.”

Barofsky told the Senate his team of investigators expected to issue a final report in early 2026, the Journal reported.

Credit Suisse had commissioned its investigation after allegations levied in 2020 by the Simon Wiesenthal Centre, a Holocaust-focused Jewish human rights organisation, that the bank held potential Nazi-linked accounts and failed to disclose them.

Reuters

Swiss regulator orders UBS to strengthen emergency plans

Bank must ensure it can be wound down or sold without risk to financial stability and taxpayers
Companies
2 months ago

ANALYSIS: US stocks face headwind from rising yields after Fed signals fewer rate cuts

Concerns the policies of incoming president Donald Trump could further increase inflation are worsening the uncertainty for markets
Markets
2 weeks ago

UBS winds down $2bn fund as office downturn bites

Move is the latest signal of investors selling out of troubled commercial property markets
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Capitec restores accounts of Zim exemption permit ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
MTN and Nigeria telco firms call for 100% tariff ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Cisco bullish about SA and Africa
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Labat Africa’s JSE suspension lifted after it ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Tesla’s China sales rise to record high in 2024, ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

LSEG’s third-quarter income tops forecasts as shares hit record high

Companies / Financial Services

Swiss regulator orders UBS to strengthen emergency plans

Companies / Financial Services

UBS ‘bang on target’ with Credit Suisse integration, IT chief says

Companies / Financial Services

UK fund managers name new CEOs to reboot their fortunes

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.