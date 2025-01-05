Capitec restores accounts of Zim exemption permit holders
Home affairs minister reiterates validity of ZEPs after suspension of some customers’ accounts
05 January 2025 - 14:02
Capitec, SA’s largest bank by customer numbers, has restored thousands of accounts belonging to Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) holders after a last-minute reprieve by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber to extend the validity of the exemption until the end of this year.
The lender, which has 23-million clients, temporarily closed the accounts until the government confirmed that the validity of the ZEP was extended, alongside that of Basotho nationals living and working in SA...
