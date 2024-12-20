Nedbank named SA’s Bank of the Year 2024 by The Banker

Nedbank has been recognised as SA’s Bank of the Year 2024 at The Banker magazine’s annual Bank of the Year Awards. This prestigious accolade reflects the bank’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainability during a year marked by economic challenges.

“Being named SA’s Bank of the Year is an honour that underscores our efforts in sustainability and client-centric innovation,” said Jason Quinn, CE of Nedbank Group. “Looking ahead, we plan to further our impact by increasing our sustainable finance commitments and leveraging technology to enhance client experiences.”

As SA faced rising inflation and increasing interest rates, among other challenges, Nedbank prioritised the needs of its clients and communities. Through tailored financial solutions, the bank provided relief to over 936,000 clients in 2023, demonstrating its dedication to supporting South Africans during difficult times. Initiatives such as the Assisted Sales Programme helped 53,000 clients retain their homes and vehicles, while 15,500 were guided to settle debts through asset sales. These interventions highlight the bank’s focus on empowering individuals and businesses to achieve financial stability.