WATCH: Tyme’s valuation surges to R26.7bn as investors flock to lender

Japan’s Nikkei was 0.3% lower but a record 22% jump in Nissan shares led gains in the sector
Textbook arguments are far removed from the realities that local manufacturers experience
SA activists have been pushing hard for lower prices for the drug
Malema was elected to be leader of the EFF for another five year term.
Acquisition of Choice Clothing has given the retail giant a big boost
Director-general Duncan Pieterse plans careful approach to tax and sponsorship
Consumers may be able to block marketers from contacting them from countless spam calls, texts and emails
At least 34 killed in Cabo Delgado province after French island of Mayotte ravaged
The superfan shows Safa president Danny Jordaan love in a statement that makes little sense
It is a modern, electric take on the Renault 5 Turbo and Clio V6 from the 80s and 2000s
Business Day TV caught up with Tyme Bank's CEO designate, Karl Westvig to discuss the firm's prospects after its latest funding round.
