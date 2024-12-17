Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Tyme’s valuation surges to R26.7bn as investors flock to lender

Business Day TV speaks to Tyme Bank’s CEO designate, Karl Westvig

17 December 2024 - 18:24
TymeDigital, SA's first fully digital bank, believes it can sign up a total of 20-million customers in the next five years. Picture: MASI LOSI
Business Day TV caught up with Tyme Bank's CEO designate, Karl Westvig to discuss the firm's prospects after its latest funding round. 

Digital banking group’s valuation has shot up to nearly R27bn since its capital raise of $250m
22 hours ago
