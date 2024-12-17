Barclays hints at rising investor interest in SA
Lower electricity risks and formation of the GNU seen as attractive factors
17 December 2024 - 14:59
British lender Barclays is bullish about its prospects in SA citing increased interest in the country from global clients after the formation of the government of national unity (GNU).
Since the GNU — a collective of 11 political parties — came into effect in mid 2024, a renewed sense of optimism has swept the country. Expectations about the economic growth outlook have also peaked, coupled with reduced uncertainty about electricity supply. ..
