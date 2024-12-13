Companies / Financial Services

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

POCAST | Barclays’ push for growth in SA and Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Amol Prabhu, CEO for SA and Africa market head at Barclays.

13 December 2024 - 14:58
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Amol Prabhu. CEO for South Africa and Africa market head at Barclays. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Amol Prabhu. CEO for South Africa and Africa market head at Barclays. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Barclays strategy to growth in SA’s corporate and high-net-worth banking market in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Amol Prabhu, CEO for SA and the Africa market head at Barclays. 

Barclays has been operating on the African continent for over a century. In recent history, Barclays took control of Absa in 2005 but began reducing its shareholding in the SA bank in 2016.

The exit from Africa also included the sale of its other banking units in the region to the likes First Capital. The UK lender still has an investment banking and private banking presence in SA. According to Prabhu, the region is still important to Barclays.

The bank now focuses its attention on corporates and high-net- worth individuals looking for international capabilities. 

Prabhu details his journey in helping to craft Barclays’ strategy in SA and the African continent following the sale of Absa. 

The bank is focusing it's attention on English-speaking countries in the region with a specific focus on SA, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. 

He explains Barclays value compared to rival lenders; the attractiveness of Africa as a region; the size and scope of its local operations; the effect of elections on the bank’s strategy; and the outlook for the coming years.

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

