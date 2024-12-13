Futuregrowth backs local fintech operator Sourcefin with R150m
Sourcefin’s platform integrates financing, supply chain management, and end-to-end project support
13 December 2024 - 18:22
Futuregrowth Asset Management has backed local fintech operator Sourcefin with R150m in new funding.
Founded in 2020, Sourcefin specialises in alternative funding and supply chain support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs). The company is looking to capitalise on lending to small businesses that would otherwise not be able to access financing from traditional banks and lenders, where applications for funding are declined based on history, or a lack thereof. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.