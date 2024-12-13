Bitter fallout behind sacking of Argon Asset Management co-founder
13 December 2024 - 05:00
A bitter fallout between the top brass of Cape Town-based money manager Argon Asset Management led to the ouster of the firm’s co-founder and deputy CEO Luyanda Joxo, who was accused, among other things, of insubordination.
Joxo, who has since moved on, is now the MD of the investment arm of the Black Management Forum. He is challenging his dismissal in 2021, with the company having drawn first blood in the dispute...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.