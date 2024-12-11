Top investor says Cape Town has winning infrastructure formula
Disciplined financial management has led to projects generating consistent revenue streams
11 December 2024 - 05:00
Ninety One, SA’s largest asset manager, says the City of Cape Town has a winning infrastructure formula which makes it easy to draw in private sector participation.
The money manager, which is based in the city, said municipal infrastructure across the country is under strain, leaving councils to contend with essential service delivery, especially in water, energy and sanitation...
