Ashburton positive on SA as a long-term investment
11 December 2024 - 05:00
Ashburton, the asset management unit of FirstRand, says SA remains an attractive destination for long-term investment given the country’s strong equity performance, which it expects to continue next year.
The group’s positive outlook for SA equities is attributed to the strong performance of its equity fund, which had a “healthy exposure to smaller and mid-cap stocks” over the past three years, being invested in companies such as Grindrod, Alexforbes, Massmart, Raubex and WBHO. Over this period, the fund delivered 95 basis points per year of positive alpha over its benchmark. ..
