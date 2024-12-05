Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka excited about SA’s future
Wierzycka bemoans ‘rogue’s gallery’ in GNU cabinet but is optimistic about SA’s future for the first time in more than a decade
05 December 2024 - 05:00
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka said the group was entering the new financial year with excitement about SA’s future for the first time in over a decade, thanks to the country’s improved electricity supply and new coalition government.
In the group’s latest annual results, released on Wednesday, Wierzycka called 2024 “a year of political renewal” for SA, pointing to renewed optimism instilled by the formation of a government of national unity, “that for the first time in 30 years represents many political voices and opinions”. ..
