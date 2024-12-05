YourStoryMatters — and that’s why Absa champions the growth of entrepreneurs

Absa was recently named South Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs at the 2024 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, celebrating the bank’s commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and reaffirming its role as “the bank of the entrepreneur”.

As the South African economy looks to small businesses to help fuel economic growth and create jobs, Absa is playing its part in empowering SMEs.

Understanding that small businesses are the heartbeat of the economy, not only generating employment but also driving innovation and development across all sectors, Absa has designed initiatives focused on providing financial and non-financial support as well as access to markets and networks.

Tailor-made financial solutions

Absa’s approach to supporting SMEs extends beyond traditional banking and aims to solve barriers such as limited access to funding.

The bank offers a range of financial products with funding models structured to address the diverse requirements of businesses at different stages of growth. This includes Banking for the Emerging Entrepreneur and She Thrives for Women in Business, propositions catering specifically to youth and women-owned enterprises respectively.

By offering a range of tailor-made financial solutions with flexible lending terms, the bank is helping to foster inclusivity and reduce the gender gap in entrepreneurship, further contributing to the sector’s overall development.

In addition to financing, Absa continues to invest in SME capacity-building programmes to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge required to run successful enterprises. The Banking for the Emerging Entrepreneur and She Thrives for Women in Business propositions, for instance, provide non-financial support including mentorship, advisory services, and training in business strategy, financial management and funding readiness.

Strategic partnerships

Strategic partnerships enhance Absa’s ability to support SMEs. Collaborations with organisations such as the African Development Bank provide businesses with access to the Absa SME Business School and free webinars, while initiatives such as Visa’s She’s Next programme empower women entrepreneurs with grants, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Global network

Absa is also committed to opening new doors for South African entrepreneurs to scale globally.

The bank recently sponsored 15 SMEs to attend the South African Business Showcase as part of London Investment Week 2024. The platform served as a crucial opportunity for SA entrepreneurs to access a global network of investors, business leaders and industry experts.