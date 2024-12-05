Nedbank scores a hat trick with SA’s Best SME Bank awards

Nedbank has been lauded as being the financial services provider that best meets the banking needs of small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) by three prestigious awards programmes this year.

It earned the title of Best SME Bank in SA at the 2024 Global Banking & Finance Awards, which salute innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes within the global financial community.

It was named Best SME Bank in SA at the 2024 Asian Banker Awards, one of the industry’s most prestigious awards programmes covering the full spectrum of topics and areas that constitute financial services. This is the third consecutive year Nedbank has claimed this accolade.

And then Nedbank was voted SME Bank of the Year at the Qorus Reinvention Awards - MEA (Middle East Africa). Launched in 2023, these awards shine a spotlight on Middle Eastern and African institutions — and the people behind them — that are innovating at scale to shape the future of financial services in this region.

Alan Shannon, executive of Small Business Services at Nedbank, this year’s trio of prizes highlight the bank’s relentless focus on delivering innovative digital banking solutions and providing comprehensive business support, tailored for SMEs across SA.