Capital Appreciation joint-CEO Bradley Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital Appreciation has grown its top line at the half-year mark by 10.4%, as the fintech group’s two divisions attracted new clients and managed to renew long-term contracts. Meanwhile, headline earnings per share fell by 8.3%, but despite the decline Capital Appreciation has lifted its interim dividend by nearly 6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Brad Sacks for his take on the performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Capital Appreciation grows interim revenue by 10.4%
Business Day TV speaks to Brad Sacks, CEO of Capital Appreciation
Capital Appreciation has grown its top line at the half-year mark by 10.4%, as the fintech group’s two divisions attracted new clients and managed to renew long-term contracts. Meanwhile, headline earnings per share fell by 8.3%, but despite the decline Capital Appreciation has lifted its interim dividend by nearly 6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Brad Sacks for his take on the performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.