WATCH: Capital Appreciation grows interim revenue by 10.4%

Business Day TV speaks to Brad Sacks, CEO of Capital Appreciation

03 December 2024 - 20:37
by Business Day TV
Capital Appreciation joint-CEO Bradley Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital Appreciation has grown its top line at the half-year mark by 10.4%, as the fintech group’s two divisions attracted new clients and managed to renew long-term contracts. Meanwhile, headline earnings per share fell by 8.3%, but despite the decline Capital Appreciation has lifted its interim dividend by nearly 6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Brad Sacks for his take on the performance.

