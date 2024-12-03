Nedbank CIB leads Attacq’s inaugural bond issuance
Bank strengthens its position as a trusted partner in property finance by providing comprehensive support across the issuance process
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has successfully arranged Attacq Limited’s first bond issuance under its R5bn Domestic Medium-Term Note (DMTN) programme.
This marks a significant milestone for Attacq as it enters the debt capital markets. For Nedbank CIB, it is a key achievement in a market characterised by limited new issuer activity.
The issuance attracted strong demand, achieving just over R4bn in total bids and an oversubscription of 5.27 times. Attacq secured R760m across three- and five-year floating rate notes, competitively priced at 129 and 141 basis points, respectively, below initial price guidance.
This strong investor appetite underscores confidence in Attacq’s solid credit profile, underpinned by its A+(za) long-term and A1(za) short-term ratings from GCR Ratings, both with a stable outlook as of August 2024.
Through this issuance, Attacq broadens its funding sources, diversifies its investor base and extends debt maturities, aligned with its strategic priorities. The funds raised are directed towards Attacq’s retail, office, light-industrial and data-centre assets, including its flagship development, Waterfall City, a premier mixed-use precinct in Gauteng.
Nedbank CIB served as the sole lead arranger and also fulfilled the roles of debt sponsor, paying agent, settlement agent and issuer agent, providing comprehensive support across the issuance process.
This transaction marks the second time Nedbank CIB has brought a first-time Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) issuer to market this year, further solidifying the bank’s expertise in the sector.
By supporting two first-time REITs in 2024, Nedbank CIB continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in property finance, delivering tailored financial solutions that align with client goals in an ever-changing market.
The collaboration between Nedbank CIB and Attacq reflects their shared commitment to sustainable growth, resilience and long-term value in the real estate sector.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.