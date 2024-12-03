Nedbank CIB leads Attacq’s inaugural bond issuance

Nedbank CIB served as the sole lead arranger and also fulfilled the roles of debt sponsor, paying agent, settlement agent and issuer agent, providing comprehensive support across the issuance process.

This transaction marks the second time Nedbank CIB has brought a first-time Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) issuer to market this year, further solidifying the bank’s expertise in the sector.

By supporting two first-time REITs in 2024, Nedbank CIB continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in property finance, delivering tailored financial solutions that align with client goals in an ever-changing market.

The collaboration between Nedbank CIB and Attacq reflects their shared commitment to sustainable growth, resilience and long-term value in the real estate sector.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.