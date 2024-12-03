FNB halts card swiping at toll gates
Bank says it has implemented the measure to safeguard the funds of its more than 11 million clients
03 December 2024 - 17:49
FNB has informed its clients that with effect from December, its cards will no longer swipe at toll gates as one of the measures to enhance security ahead of the busy festive season where people travel a lot.
The bank, which has more than 11 million clients, on Tuesday informed its client base it had implemented measures to safeguard their funds, saying contactless taps were a safer option...
