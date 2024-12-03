Capitec clients splash out R25bn on Black Friday
Lender fielded nearly 500 transactions per second on Black Friday and close to 600 transactions on Saturday
03 December 2024 - 05:00
Capitec processed payments of R25.4bn on the Black Friday weekend, with its data showing Shoprite, Takealot and Shein cashed in as consumers hunted for “cheap” deals.
The data from Capitec, with 23-million clients which makes it the country’s largest bank, showed consumers splashed out on groceries and clothing. Nearly R2bn was spent at major grocery retailers with Shoprite accounting for the lion’s share of the spending while Clicks accounted for most spending in the pharmacy space...
