Better activity levels in second quarter for Capital Appreciation
Revenue for the six months ended September was 10.4% higher but operating profit declined 13.9%
03 December 2024 - 09:53
Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) has reported a slight decline in earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year, but noted an improvement in sentiment with a revitalised interest in the group’s products and services in the second quarter.
Revenue for the six months ended September was 10.4% higher at R611.5m, but operating profit declined 13.9% to R90.7m...
