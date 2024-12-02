Dawie de Villiers, CEO of Alexforbes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alexforbes has described its results as “robust” with half-year profit from continuing operations improving 8%. To unpack the results in more detail, as well as take a closer look at the two-pot retirement system and its impact, Business Day TV spoke to Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.
WATCH: Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers unpacks ‘robust’ half-year results
