Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank 10-month headline earnings rise by low-to-mid single digits

The group says its underlying operational and financial trends are robust and reflective of the continued momentum in the underlying franchise

02 December 2024 - 08:51
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED

Standard Bank’s headline earnings grew by low-to-mid single digits in rand terms and by mid-teens on a constant currency basis in the 10 months to end-October, it said on Monday.

Currency devaluations in the various African countries in which the group operates and the recent strength in the rand continued to dilute the group’s performance in rands, the group said in a voluntary update.

“Previously, this impact was expected to moderate in the second half of the year, however, this was not the case in the four months to October 31,” it said.

“Importantly, while the impact thereof is a headwind to reported revenue growth trends, it also favourably impacts reported operating expenses and credit impairment charges,” it added.

The group said its underlying operational and financial trends were robust and reflective of the continued momentum in the underlying franchise.

Banking headline earnings also grew by low-to-mid single digits in rand terms and by mid-teens on a constant currency basis period on period.

Balance sheet growth had been slower than expected due to larger-than-expected currency movements in African regions, and net interest income growth slowed to low-to-mid single digits period on period, it said.

Non-interest revenue declined by low-to-mid single digits as continued growth in fees and commissions was more than offset by a decline in trading revenue off a high base.

Cost growth was well contained, reflecting continued cost management discipline, and dampened by currency translation impacts. Revenue growth remained slightly ahead of cost growth.

Credit impairments were lower period on period due to a slowdown in early arrears and lower inflows into non-performing loans in Personal and Private Banking.

The group’s credit loss ratio remained in the top half of the group’s through-the-cycle range of 70-100 basis points.

In line with previous guidance for the year to end-December, the group remains committed to delivering banking revenue growth of low single digits in rands and low double digits in constant currency and banking revenue growth at or above operating expenses growth, resulting in a flat to lower cost-to-income ratio year on year.

The group’s return on equity is well anchored in its target range of 17%-20%.

“The group has proved resilient and continued to deliver strong organic growth. This is reflective of the value in the diversity of the franchise across the four businesses and three regions and is testament to the strength of the client franchise and resilience of our people,” it said.

Standard Bank will provide guidance for 2025 when it reports its annual financial results in March 2025.

mackenziej@arena.africa

SA workers await salaries as Standard Bank admits to glitch

‘We can confirm that all payments scheduled for today were completed just after 6am,’ Standard Bank assured
Companies
1 month ago

Forbes ranks Standard Bank among World’s 20 Best Employers

SPONSORED | It’s the second consecutive year the bank has featured in this annual list of top multinational organisations
Companies
1 month ago

PayShap helps to push instant payments at Standard Bank up tenfold

Number of clients registering for digital payments platform grows
Companies
1 month ago

Standard Bank’s branch transactions fall as customers embrace digital banking

Bank is ‘committed to meeting customers’ needs in the most efficient and effective ways possible’
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EOH officially changes its name to Ioco on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Black Business Council calls for harsh penalties ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Nampak’s turnaround strategy bears fruit
Companies / Industrials
4.
Value of SA’s commercial real estate hits ...
Companies / Property
5.
Absa reports upsurge in Black Friday spending
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.