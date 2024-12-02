Standard Bank 10-month headline earnings rise by low-to-mid single digits

Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Standard Bank’s headline earnings grew by low-to-mid single digits in rand terms and by mid-teens on a constant currency basis in the 10 months to end-October, it said on Monday.
Currency devaluations in the various African countries in which the group operates and the recent strength in the rand continued to dilute the group’s performance in rands, the group said in a voluntary update.
“Previously, this impact was expected to moderate in the second half of the year, however, this was not the case in the four months to October 31,” it said.
“Importantly, while the impact thereof is a headwind to reported revenue growth trends, it also favourably impacts reported operating expenses and credit impairment charges,” it added.
The group said its underlying operational and financial trends were robust and reflective of the continued momentum in the underlying franchise.
Banking headline earnings also grew by low-to-mid single digits in rand terms and by mid-teens on a constant currency basis period on period.
Balance sheet growth had been slower than expected due to larger-than-expected currency movements in African regions, and net interest income growth slowed to low-to-mid single digits period on period, it said.
Non-interest revenue declined by low-to-mid single digits as continued growth in fees and commissions was more than offset by a decline in trading revenue off a high base.
Cost growth was well contained, reflecting continued cost management discipline, and dampened by currency translation impacts. Revenue growth remained slightly ahead of cost growth.
Credit impairments were lower period on period due to a slowdown in early arrears and lower inflows into non-performing loans in Personal and Private Banking.
The group’s credit loss ratio remained in the top half of the group’s through-the-cycle range of 70-100 basis points.
In line with previous guidance for the year to end-December, the group remains committed to delivering banking revenue growth of low single digits in rands and low double digits in constant currency and banking revenue growth at or above operating expenses growth, resulting in a flat to lower cost-to-income ratio year on year.
The group’s return on equity is well anchored in its target range of 17%-20%.
“The group has proved resilient and continued to deliver strong organic growth. This is reflective of the value in the diversity of the franchise across the four businesses and three regions and is testament to the strength of the client franchise and resilience of our people,” it said.
Standard Bank will provide guidance for 2025 when it reports its annual financial results in March 2025.
