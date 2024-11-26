Why asset manager PSG expects a resurgence in construction
26 November 2024 - 05:00
PSG Asset Management expects SA construction heavyweights Raubex and Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) to benefit from the government’s commitment to ramp up spending on infrastructure, saying minister of public works & infrastructure Dean Macpherson’s undertaking to make the country a construction site sends the right signal.
PSG Asset Management Fund manager Mikhail Motala said the company had been building its stake in the construction sector despite the headwinds facing the industry after the 2010 Fifa World Cup when mega construction projects dried up, nearly obliterating the sector...
