Business Day TV speaks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
Formula common to ANC and Democrats is to focus not on pursuing solutions but on judging
Sars issues 1.9-million tax directives for two-pot withdrawals valued at R35bn
Ambassador to US begins second tenure at time of deep political flux for both countries
Revenue was driven by robust activity growth in Southern Africa and an increase in the number of NeuraCeq doses sold
Sentiment also rose in the employment growth category
In the GNU’s statement of intent there is no mention of exports or the role of international trade
Claudia Sheinbaum hints at retaliation, with ‘dire economic consequences for both countries’
Confidence-boosting series wins in the West Indies and Bangladesh have changed the outlook of the Proteas
There are many unknowns for Trump’s new administration, except that it will be disruptive
African Bank has reported a net profit of R523m for the 2024 financial year. The firm says this reflects a strong performance amid a challenging economic climate. For more detail, Business Day TV sat down with the bank’s CEO, Kennedy Bungane.
WATCH: African Bank delivers ‘strong’ performance
Business Day TV spoke to African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane
