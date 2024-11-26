Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: African Bank delivers ‘strong’ performance

Business Day TV spoke to African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane

26 November 2024 - 20:01
An African Bank branch. Picture: SUPPLIED
African Bank has reported a net profit of R523m for the 2024 financial year. The firm says this reflects a strong performance amid a challenging economic climate. For more detail, Business Day TV sat down with the bank’s CEO, Kennedy Bungane.

